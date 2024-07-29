Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY24 guidance at $3.01-3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

