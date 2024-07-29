Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $7.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $894.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,010.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $944.08.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $980.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $17,746,999. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

