Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.70.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

