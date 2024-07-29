Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LW. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

NYSE LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

