Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $188.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.33. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

