Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantronix news, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

