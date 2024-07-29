Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $48.43 on Friday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 943.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,664 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $65,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $47,063,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $15,768,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Lazard by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 319,384 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

