Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

