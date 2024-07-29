Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $176.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.90. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

