Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $543.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $572.80 on Monday. Lennox International has a one year low of $334.53 and a one year high of $583.42. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Lennox International by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

