LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $255.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $243.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.30.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $221.24 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.05. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $200,497,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 613,792 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,245,000 after acquiring an additional 364,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,382,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

