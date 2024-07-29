LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

About GSK

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

