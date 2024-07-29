LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Moderna by 60.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Moderna by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 637,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,428,337. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $122.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

