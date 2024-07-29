LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SLQD stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.63.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.