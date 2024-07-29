LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Toast by 487.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $25.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,566.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466 over the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

