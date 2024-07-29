LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,497,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,794,000 after purchasing an additional 352,265 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 442,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 74,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 191,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

