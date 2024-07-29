LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

