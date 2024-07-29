LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,365 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $82.47 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

