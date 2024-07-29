LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 218 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $284.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

