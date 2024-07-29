LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 501 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $44.59 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

