LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 598 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $65.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

