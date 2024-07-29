LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 700 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $6,590,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 81,599 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

