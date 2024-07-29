LRI Investments LLC Buys New Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 157.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $65.08 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,068 shares of company stock worth $2,813,757. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.