LRI Investments LLC Buys New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,347,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after purchasing an additional 602,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4 %

NDAQ opened at $66.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $67.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

