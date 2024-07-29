LRI Investments LLC Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $179.84 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $176.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.