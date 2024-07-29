LRI Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.87 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup increased their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

