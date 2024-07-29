LRI Investments LLC Buys New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $103.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

