LRI Investments LLC Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

