LRI Investments LLC Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,962,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,389,128 shares of company stock valued at $746,536,027. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $185.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.07.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

