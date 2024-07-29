LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,772 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Morphic by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Morphic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,210.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Morphic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $56.55 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

