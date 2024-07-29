LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 216,964 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 1,234,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

