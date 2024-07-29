LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,132 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

