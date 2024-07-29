LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,185 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $123.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

