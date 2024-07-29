LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,961 International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in International Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in International Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBOC

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.