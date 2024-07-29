LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 460 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

FDX stock opened at $300.14 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.