LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 567 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,905,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $170,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Up 2.0 %

EBAY opened at $54.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

