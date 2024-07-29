LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 604 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OZK opened at $46.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

