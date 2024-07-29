LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 612 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

