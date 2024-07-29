LRI Investments LLC Invests $107,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $331.67 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

