LRI Investments LLC Invests $110,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 83,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 482.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 450,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,798,000 after buying an additional 373,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.22 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $226.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.60 and a 200-day moving average of $202.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.