LRI Investments LLC Invests $111,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $205.74 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.87 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day moving average of $200.01.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

