LRI Investments LLC Invests $112,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

American International Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $77.24 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

