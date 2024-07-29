LRI Investments LLC Invests $115,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 19.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFC stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $44.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
