LRI Investments LLC Invests $122,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE FI opened at $159.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $162.47.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

