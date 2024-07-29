LRI Investments LLC Invests $127,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.56 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

