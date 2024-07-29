LRI Investments LLC Invests $139,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,764,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

MDLZ stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

