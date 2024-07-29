LRI Investments LLC Invests $28,000 in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,531,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Net Lease Office Properties stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

