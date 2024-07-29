LRI Investments LLC Invests $28,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM opened at $290.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $254.40 and a one year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

