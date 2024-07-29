LRI Investments LLC Invests $32,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 73.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

BP Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BP opened at $35.25 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

