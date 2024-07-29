LRI Investments LLC Invests $35,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cummins Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE CMI opened at $290.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.25 and a 200-day moving average of $274.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
