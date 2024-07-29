LRI Investments LLC Invests $35,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CMI opened at $290.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.25 and a 200-day moving average of $274.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.